English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Odisha pays tributes to Odia Veer Jawans of Galwan Clash

By Sagarika Satapathy
111

TNI Bureau: Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal and CM Naveen Patnaik paid tributes to Veer Odia soldiers, Nandu Ram Soren & Chandrakant Pradhan at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The mortal remains of two Odia jawans reached at the Bhubaneswar Airport in a special aircraft this evening.

Related Posts

Odisha Samaja UAE sends 209 Stranded Odias back Home

PM Modi to launch Rs 50,000 Cr Rojgar Scheme for Migrants in…

They were among the 20 jawans of the Indian Army who were ‘killed in action’ in a ‘violent face-off’ with Chinese troops at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday.

Naib Subedar Nandu Ram Soren hailed from Champauda, Bijatala, Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj District and Sepoy Chandrakant Pradhan belonged to Birapanga, Raikia in Kandhamal district.

 

Sagarika Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!