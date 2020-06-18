Odisha pays tributes to Odia Veer Jawans of Galwan Clash

TNI Bureau: Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal and CM Naveen Patnaik paid tributes to Veer Odia soldiers, Nandu Ram Soren & Chandrakant Pradhan at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The mortal remains of two Odia jawans reached at the Bhubaneswar Airport in a special aircraft this evening.

They were among the 20 jawans of the Indian Army who were ‘killed in action’ in a ‘violent face-off’ with Chinese troops at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday.

Naib Subedar Nandu Ram Soren hailed from Champauda, Bijatala, Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj District and Sepoy Chandrakant Pradhan belonged to Birapanga, Raikia in Kandhamal district.