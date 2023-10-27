TNI Bureau: Three senior Hamas operatives were killed by the fighter jets in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion, informed he Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday.

Informing about the development, the IDF on its X handle said, “IDF fighter jets struck 3 senior Hamas operatives in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion. The battalion’s operatives played a significant role in the invasion and murderous attack against Israel on October 7, and is considered to be the most significant brigade of the Hamas terrorist organisation.”

The Israeli Air Forces also clarified about the development saying the Hamas operatives were eliminated under the precise intelligence guidance of the Israel Security Agency Shin Bet.

“The IDF, under the precise intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet and the Amman, eliminated the commander of the Darj Tafah battalion of the terrorist organization Hamas, Rafat Abbas, his deputy, Ebrahim Jedeva, and the commander of combat and administrative assistance, Tarek Maruf, using fighter jets. All three are terrorists. Veterans of the organization who participated in previous campaigns against Israel,” the Israeli Air Force said in its official handle on X.

“The Darj Tafah Battalion is a battalion in the Gaza City Brigade, which is considered the most significant brigade of the terrorist organization Hamas. The battalion’s terrorists took a significant part in the murderous massacre on October 7,” it added.

On Thursday, the IDF said the deputy head of Hamas’s intelligence directorate, Shadi Barud, who was involved in the planning of Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, had been killed in an aerial strike.

The IDF also strongly stated saying that it will continue to strike and eliminate Hamas leaders and operatives responsible for the barbaric attacks.