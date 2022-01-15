Odisha: Only 8% Covid Patients are in Hospitals

Insight Bureau: Though Odisha has reported 10,856 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 11,22,735 positive cases and 61,809 active cases, in a relief for the State, only 8% of the Covid patients are admitted to hospitals.

The State Government had set up dedicated Covid hospitals with around 8301 Covid beds across the State. But good news is that only 653 Covid patients are being treated at the hospitals.

Similarly, a total of 2816 ICU beds and High Dependency Units (HDUs) are available across the State of which only 369 patients are being treated in these units.

While 13% COVID-19 patients admitted to ICU, only 4% patients are on ventilators. Besides, Out of a total 909 ventilator beds in the State, only 35 patients are on ventilators.