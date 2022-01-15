Indian Army unveils new combat uniform on Army Day 2022; Here’s all you need to know

Insight Bureau: The Indian Army on Saturday unveiled a new combat uniform for its personnel on the occasion of its 74th foundation day.

Commandos of the Army’s Parachute Regiment, decked in the new uniform, marched on the parade ground in Delhi Cantt today. This is the first time that the uniform has been unveiled in public. It is likely to be introduced in the Indian Army by August this year.

The new uniform has been designed after analysing combat uniforms of armies of various other countries, in association with National Institute of Fashion Technology.

Here’s everything you need to know:

➡️ The new uniform features Digital Camouflage (“digicam”) pattern similar to the troopers of the US Army use.

➡️ The new uniform has been developed in association with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

➡️ This uniform is more comfortable and it would be worn in all types of terrains.

➡️ The new uniform is comfortable, climate friendly and features a digital disruptive pattern.

➡️ It has been designed taking into considerations aspects like areas of deployment of the troops and climatic conditions in which they operate.

➡️ The soldiers will not have to tuck in the dress.

➡️ The changes in the design of the uniform have also been made to make it more comfortable for women personnel

➡️ The new camouflage dress would include a mix of colours including earthen and olive.

➡️ The new uniforms would not be available in the open market.