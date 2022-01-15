Omicron cases cross 200 mark in Odisha

Insight Bureau: Omicron cases crossed 200 mark in Odisha with 32 more cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in the State on Saturday.

With this the Omicron tally in the State mounted to 202.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Odisha had reported first Omicron cases on December 21 last year. 23 more Omicron cases reported on January 2 this year, 24 cases on January 5, 14 cases on January 8, 28 cases reported on January 10.

Earlier on Wednesday Odisha witnessed its biggest single-day jump in cases of highly-transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 with 67 more people found infected with the virus.

The Centre warned that the recently-detected Omicron variant of coronavirus is three times more transmissible than Delta variant. The Centre further asked to impose strict restrictions from containment measures to night curfew on districts with high positivity rates.