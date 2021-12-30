Odisha Omicron Tally rises to 14; One had no Foreign Travel History

Insight Bureau: Odisha today reported five more Omicron cases, taking the tally to 14.

Out of the 5 new Omicron cases, 4 had returned from abroad – Qatar, Congo and UAE. However, one person had no foreign travel history. He had travelled to Raipur and Hyderabad recently. Further data is being collected on him.

Genome sequencing conducted at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) gave confirmation for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Earlier, nine foreign returnees had tested positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Odisha.