Number of Local Terrorists in Kashmir reduced to 85

Insight Bureau: For the first time in history, local terrorists have reduced to less than 100. For the first time since insurgency broke out in Kashmir, the total number of terrorists active in the valley has fallen below 100 and the recruitment of youngsters by terror outfits has also been kept in check, top security officials said on Thursday.

It is also for the first time that the number of local terrorists is below 100 – at 85.

Addressing a press conference in the Qazigund area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army’s 15 Corps Lieutenant General D P Pandey said the security situation has improved in the valley.

Giving further details, Kumar said this is the first time since insurgency broke out that the total number of active terrorists across Kashmir has fallen below the 200-mark.