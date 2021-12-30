India win 1st Test against South Africa at Centurion

By Akankhya Mahapatra
India wins 1st test against SA
Insight Bureau: Team India registered a comprehensive 113-run victory over South Africa at Centurion, taking 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing a victory target of 305, South Africa bowled out for 191. Dean Elgar (77) showed great resistance, but that was not enough. Temba Bavuma remained unbeaten on 35. For India, Bumrah and Shami took 3 wickets each. Mohammed Siraj and Ashwin claimed two wickets each.

KL Rahul who scored 123 in the first innings, was declared ‘Player of the Match’.

Scores:

India 327 & 174
South Africa 197 & 191

