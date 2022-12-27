Odisha News: Jagatsinghpur Dy Collector in Vigilance Net
According to the Vigilance, 9 teams of the anti-corruption agency, led by two Deputy SPs, are conducting searches at 9 locations across the State
Chittaranjan Pilla, Deputy Collector posted in Jagatsinghpur district, was searched by the State Vigilance on Tuesday.
- According to the Vigilance, 9 teams of the anti-corruption agency, led by two Deputy SPs, are conducting searches at 9 locations across the State in a case of disproportionate asset accumulation.
During house searches so far, the following assets have been unearthed in the name of Chittaranjan Pilla and his family members.
- Flat No.207, Block-3(B), 2nd floor, Space Town Apartment, At-Gadakan-25, PS-Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar.
- Flat No.101, Harsapriya Enclave (Saraswati), At-Rangamatia, PO-Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar.
- Flat No.101, Type-A, Block-IV, 1st floor, At-Sunahat, Balasore.
- Flat No.103, Type-A, Block-IV, 1st floor, At-Sunahat, Balasore.
- One double storeyed building at Sonepur Town, Unit-1, Tahasil/Dist- Sonepur.
- 6 plots in prime area of Bhubaneswar, Birmaharajpur, Dist-Subarnapur and Baliapal, Dist-Balasore.
Details as under;
- Plot No.184/3439, Khata No.248/9, measuring area Ac 0.042 dec at Aigenia, Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar.
- Two Plots vide plot No.806/844 & 828/845, Khata No.72/16, measuring area Ac 2.14 dec at Birmaharajpur, Dist-Subarnapur.
- Plot No.915, Khata No.255, measuring area Ac 0.13 dec at Naighati, Baliapal, Balasore.
- One Plot vide Khata No.96 at Naighati, Baliapal, Balasore.
- One plot vide Khata No.53 & 1 at Katapali, Subarnapur.
The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above flats/building/plots is being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.
- Cash Rs.87,785/-.
- 2 four wheelers (Mahindra Bolero & Maruti Alto).
- 3 two wheelers.
- Bank and Insurance deposits are under verification.Searches are underway. More assets are likely to be unearthed.
