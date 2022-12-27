The country is undergoing digital transformation, and the digital evolution of the economy and society is only possible through digital education. The concept of digital education is not new and has existed in various forms for many years, but its significance grew exponentially when the COVID-19 pandemic suspended face-to-face teaching.

Because of the current pandemic, most educational institutions are adopting digital education as a solution, while traditional classroom setup takes a back seat for a while. Digital education is being viewed as an alternative to the traditional chalk-and-talk education process.

Technology is useful in this context because it allows for the creation of scale, the achievement of teaching-learning objectives, and the expansion of access to interesting study material across media.

Individualized Learning Experience

One major disadvantage of the traditional education system is that many students lose interest when they are unable to catch up with the rest of the class. The modern digital format enables teachers to tailor study material to an individual’s learning speed and ability.

Endless Information

The internet is a vast and information-rich environment, with the majority of it available for free. With the advent of digital education, students can now explore and apply this treasure trove of knowledge.

Digitally Updated

In a world where technology is constantly evolving, practices and information can quickly become obsolete because there is always something new happening. Updating students’ knowledge and other subject-related topics is no longer a choice, but a requirement. Students spend the majority of their time on their phones and laptop computers, so they must be technologically savvy.

The need of the hour is to change not only what we learn, but also how we learn. Digital platforms, virtual worlds, augmented reality, online libraries, and webinars have become the new chalk and board of our educational system, while search engines have become the new library.