Odisha MP Suresh Pujari tests positive for Covid-19

TNI Bureau: BJP MP from Bargarh Parliamentary Constituency, Suresh Pujari has tested positive for Covid-19. He announced it on Twitter.
Suresh Pujari remains asymptomatic. Without any symptoms, he had gone for a test. As the test result has come positive, he has gone on home isolation as per the advice of doctors.
Several MLAs in Odisha had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier. However, Suresh Pujari is the first MP from the State to test positive for Corona Virus.
#COVID19 ର ଲକ୍ଷଣ ନ ଥାଇ ମଧ୍ୟ ମୁଁ ଗତକାଲି ପରୀକ୍ଷା କରିଥିଲି II
ଆଜି ରିପୋର୍ଟ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଆସିଛି ବୋଲି ବରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ମୋତେ ସୁଚନା କରିଛନ୍ତି II
ସମ୍ବଲପୁର ଓ ବରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ତଥା ଡ଼ାକ୍ତରଙ୍କ ପରାମର୍ଶ କ୍ରମେ ମୁଁ ହୋମ୍ ଆଇସୋଲେସନ୍ ରେ ଅଛି ଏବଂ ସୁସ୍ଥ ଅଛି II pic.twitter.com/BG3bPXOVMc
— Suresh Pujari (@sureshkpujari) August 8, 2020
