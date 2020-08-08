Odisha MP Suresh Pujari tests positive for Covid-19

TNI Bureau: BJP MP from Bargarh Parliamentary Constituency, Suresh Pujari has tested positive for Covid-19. He announced it on Twitter.

Suresh Pujari remains asymptomatic. Without any symptoms, he had gone for a test. As the test result has come positive, he has gone on home isolation as per the advice of doctors.

Several MLAs in Odisha had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier. However, Suresh Pujari is the first MP from the State to test positive for Corona Virus.