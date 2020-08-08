Odisha MP Suresh Pujari tests positive for Covid-19

By Sagarika Satapathy
111

TNI Bureau:  BJP MP from Bargarh Parliamentary Constituency, Suresh Pujari has tested positive for Covid-19. He announced it on Twitter.

Suresh Pujari remains asymptomatic. Without any symptoms, he had gone for a test. As the test result has come positive, he has gone on home isolation as per the advice of doctors.

Related Posts

Bhubaneswar reports 190 Covid-19 Cases; 21 from Kancha Sahi

Odisha reports 1643 New Covid-19 Cases; 12 Deaths

Several MLAs in Odisha had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier. However, Suresh Pujari is the first MP from the State to test positive for Corona Virus.

Sagarika Satapathy 297 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!