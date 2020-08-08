Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha top 30,000 Mark

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported highest single-day COVID-19 recovery of 1544 cases on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 30241. With this the total number of COVID-19 recovery cases in the State crossed 30,000 marks.

A record number of 560 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Khurdha (203) and Koraput (143).

While Odisha has so far reported 44193 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 15189.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – August 8

➡️1544 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on August 8.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 30241.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (560), Khordha (203), Koraput (143), Gajapati (75), Nayagarh (62), Sundergarh (59), Kandhamal (41), Cuttack (37), Kalahandi (36), Rayagada (36), Jajpur (34), Balasore (33), Puri (32), Sambalpur (31), Malkangiri (24), Kendrapara (21), Keonjhar (17), Baragarh (16), Bolangir (16), Dhenkanal (13), Mayurbhanj (12), Bhadrak (8), Jagatsinghpur (8), Sonepur (8), Angul (6), Nuapada (6), Nabarangpur (4) and Jharsuguda (3).