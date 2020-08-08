Bhubaneswar reports 190 Covid-19 Cases; 21 from Kancha Sahi

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 190 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 3763.

👉 Out of the 190 new cases, 138 cases have been reported from quarantine while 52 are local contact cases.

👉 21 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Kapileswar, Kancha Sahi linked to a previous positive case.

👉 3 employees of Private Hospitals, 2 employee of Central Government Hospital and 1 employee of Media House were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 A 6 year old girl and a 7 year old boy are among the virus infected cases.

👉 As many as 103 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 10 cases (all female) employees of Private Hospitals have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 8):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 3763

👉 Recovered Cases –2360

👉 Deceased – 18

👉 Active Cases – 1383