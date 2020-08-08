Bhubaneswar reports 190 Covid-19 Cases; 21 from Kancha Sahi

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 190 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 3763.
👉 Out of the 190 new cases, 138 cases have been reported from quarantine while 52 are local contact cases.
👉 21 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Kapileswar, Kancha Sahi linked to a previous positive case.
👉 3 employees of Private Hospitals, 2 employee of Central Government Hospital and 1 employee of Media House were tested positive for COVID-19.
👉 A 6 year old girl and a 7 year old boy are among the virus infected cases.
👉 As many as 103 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.
👉 10 cases (all female) employees of Private Hospitals have recovered from the disease.
Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 8):
👉 Total +Ve Cases – 3763
👉 Recovered Cases –2360
👉 Deceased – 18
👉 Active Cases – 1383
