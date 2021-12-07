Odisha-Mo Parivar steps in to help Cancer Victim

Insight Bureau: The Odisha-Mo Parivar has provided all kinds of assistance to a woman suffering from breast cancer.

Sulochana Patnaik, a 40-year-old woman from Athgarh in Cuttack district, had been diagnosed with breast cancer for the past few days. She did not have the resources for treatment.

According to sources, her family members appealed to BJD’s joint secretary (Odisha-Mo Parivar) Sameer Pradhan for help. The Odisha-Mo Parivar then arranged for her to travel for treatment and brought her from Athagarh to the Capital Hospital. Upon arrival at the Capital Hospital, Vikas Behera, Mo Parivar help desk associate, assisted in her treatment.

She was later consulted at a private hospital by Vikas under the BSKY and started her treatment. There she was given 10 free radiation therapy. Health Desk Operator Shiva Rout helped with this.

During the course of the treatment, the Odisha-Mo Parivar arranged a guest house for her stay and provided her with the necessary medicine.

Her hair was shaved off due to radiation therapy. However, after her health improved, she was given an artificial hair by the hosts at the Odisha-Mo Parivaar Office in coordination with the Konark Cancer Foundation. Odisha-Mo Parivar Convenor Arup Patnaik was present at the occasion.

Sulochana expressed her gratitude to the Odisha-Mo Parivaar for providing this costly treatment.