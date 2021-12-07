Padma Shri ‘Nanda Sir’ passes away at 104

Insight Bureau: Padma Shri awardee and Centenarian Teacher from Odisha, Nanda Prusty (fondly called Nanda Sir) passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday due to Covid complications.

He died at the age of 104.

“Nanda Prusty passed away at 1.18 PM,” informed hospital authority in a statement.

He had been admitted to the Sum Hospital in Bhubaneswar on November 30 after testing positive for Covid 19.

‘Nanda Sir’ was honoured with the Padma Shri by the President of India in November for his 70-year-long contributions to education and social service.

He had studied till Class 7 due to financial constraints, but imparted education to primary school students in his area free of cost.

A couple of days before hospitalisation, he was threatened by a group of people in his village over a land dispute. His son was also assaulted.