‘Odisha-Mo Parivar’ sets up Help Desk for JEE/NEET Students

TNI Bureau: The ‘Odisha-Mo Parivar’ led by Convener Arup Patnaik has stepped in to help the JEE, NEET Candidates across the State, as per the advice of CM Naveen Patnaik.

The JEE/NEET Examinations will be held from 1st to 6th September, 2020. In view of the Corona Pandemic and grim flood situation, the candidates as well as their parents may face a lot of hardship.

The ‘Odisha-Mo Parivar’ has set up Help Desk where their volunteers will be stationed for all the six days from 7 AM till 6:30 PM to assist the candidates. Sanitizers, water bottles, biscuit packets are being made available to the candidates as well as their relatives near the examination centres.

As stated by Convener Arup Patnaik, Odisha-Mo Parivar has decided to intervene in a positive manner by tying up with all stakeholder i.e. students, state administration and their nodal officer by engaging their volunteers and members and assisting and navigating the candidates in a seamless manner.

The ‘Odisha-Mo Parivar’ has released the contact details of their Representatives and their contact numbers for all 10 Cities where JEE, NEET examinations are being held. Apart from this, 3 other members will be available at the headquarter level for further assistance.

Details Below: