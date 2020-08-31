Bhubaneswar reports 404 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported one death & highest single-day spike of 404 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 10425.

👉 Out of the 404 new cases, 23 cases from Ward Number 27, 19 cases from Ward Number 48, 18 cases from Ward Number 46 and 17 from Ward Number 40 have tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 273 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 23 cases from Ward Number 2, 13 cases each from Ward Number 13 and 19 have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 31):

👉 Total +Ve Cases –10425

👉 Active Cases-4038

👉 Recovered Cases –6334

👉 Deceased – 42