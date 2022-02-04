Odisha-Mo Parivar responds to Tweet; rescues Stranded Odias

Insight Bureau: The Odisha Mo Parivar has once again set an example of swiftness by rescuing 65 Odia labors stranded in Hyderabad. The workers working in a brick factory were tortured by the employer there.

According to sources, the drought-hit farmers in Nuapada district went to Andhra Pradesh’s Hyderabad to look for work. With the help of a middleman, they were employed at a brick kiln factory in Chandrapetam in Hyderabad.

The matter came to light after a video message was released showing them pleading for help. A Twitterarti tweeted about it and tagged Odisha-Mo Parivar.

The Odisha Mo Parivar immediately swung into action and took necessary steps to trace them. MLA Rajendra Dholakia and Nuapada DLO in coordination with Odisha Mo Parivar rescued all the 65 workers. All the 65 workers safely reached their native place, as tweeted by Odisha-Mo Parivar.