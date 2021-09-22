Odisha-Mo Parivar provides a Wheelchair to Divyang Woman

Insight Bureau: With the objective of standing with the people in distress, Odisha-Mo Parivar lent a much-needed helping hand to Nitu, a Divyang Woman who was in dire need of a Wheelchair.

Nitu Behera (40), who has been suffering from disability since childhood, is dependent on wheelchair support. She was using a wheelchair she received from a voluntary organisation 15 years ago.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Since the wheelchair got defunct after being used for long, Nitu was struggling to get a new one due to her poor financial conditions.

Upon hearing the news from Rajesh Moharana, a Social Worker, Joint Secretaries of Odisha-Mo Parivar, Sameer Pradhan and Rudra Narayan Samantaray swung into action and a wheelchair was provided by Odisha-Mo Parivar to Nitu.

It was a much needed relief to Nitu who was having a tough time to move without a wheelchair.