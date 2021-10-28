Jai Odisha – Odisha-Mo Parivar launch Mobile Blood Donation Camp

Insight Bureau: Under the direction of Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik, leading social organisation ‘Jai Odisha’ launched a unique blood donation camp in Bhubaneswar.

A blood donation vehicle donated by the Capital Hospital Blood Bank Department will have blood donation camps in various parts of the city so that people from different regions can donate blood.

The mobile blood donation camp started from the Master Canteen, Giridurga Temple yesterday. The blood camp was held at Unit 4 Durga Mandap in Bhoumya Nagar and later at the Shahid Nagar Winners’ Association.

A total of 101 units of blood were collected from the above 3 sites in a very short time.

Sonu Subham Mahananda was the Chief Guest at the occasion. Despite being a Divyang, he took the lead to donate blood and encouraged others too.

“We have always been inspired by the thoughts of our beloved Chief Minister and by following that thought, Jai Odisha will continue to devote itself to society in the future,” said Jai Odisha President Rudra Narayan Samantaray.