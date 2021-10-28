TNI Morning News Headlines – October 28, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 412 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 237 quarantine and 175 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 189 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (46).

➡️ As many as 70,194 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Vigilance raids five places associated with constable Prasanna Kumar Behera on DA charge.

➡️ Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Raosaheb Patil reach Paradip; will visit Paradip port to review various facilities.

➡️ Mamita Murder Case: BJP observes 12-Hour Sonepur Bandh.

➡️ Petrol price 109.66/litre in Bhubaneswar & 109.85/litre in Cuttack. The fuel was being sold at 114.84/litre in Malkangiri.

India News

➡️ India reports 16,156 new COVID-19 cases & 733 deaths in last 24 hrs. Active caseload stands at 1,60,989.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 27th October is 60,44,98,405 including 12,90,900 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 8 dead in Jammu and Kashmir road accident. Rescue operation underway.

➡️ J&K: One terrorist killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Sopore in Baramulla district.

➡️ Agra: 3 Kashmiri students of RBS College arrested for allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s victory in INDvPAK match.

➡️ Rajasthan school teacher arrested for celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India granted bail.

➡️ Mumbai drugs case: NCB witness Kiran Gosavi arrested in Pune.

➡️ BJP will remain powerful for decades, predicts poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

➡️ Supreme Court allows Centre’s appeal against the Delhi High Court’s 2020 order which had permitted Bharti Airtel to claim Rs 923 crores refund by rectifying its GST returns for July to September 2017.

➡️ Sensex falls over 360 points, currently trading at 60,775; Nifty at 18,087.

➡️ Rupee surges 12 paise to 74.91 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 244.9 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.97 Million.

➡️ Saudi to provide $4.2 Billion to Pakistan.

➡️ Australia lifts Travel ban for citizens; International students allowed by year end.

➡️ Prominent US lawmakers pitch sanctions waiver on India’s S-400 purchase.