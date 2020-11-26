Odisha-Mo Parivar helps bring Mortal Remains from Dhaka

TNI Bureau: The Odisha-Mo Parivar (OMP) has assisted in bringing the mortal remains of Pragya Behera, resident of Bhubaneswar, from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Pragya Behera was working with the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) in Bangladesh. She breathed her last on 19th November, 2020.

As the statutory procedures became a hurdle in transferring her mortal remains from Bangladesh, Rudra Narayan Samantaray, member of Odisha- Mo Parivar sought the help of Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sasmit Patra.

Sasmit got in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and sought their help in resolving the issue. The mortal remains finally arrived at the Bhubaneswar Airport at 1:30 PM today.

Family members of the deceased have expressed their gratitude to Dr. Sasmit Patra and Odisha-Mo Parivar for helping them in bringing back the mortal remains of their loved one.