Assets of IFS Abhay Kant Pathak; Details Here

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Vigilance Department has released the details about Abhay Kant Pathak, IFS, Addl. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Plan, Program & Afforestation, who amassed huge number of properties – beyond anybody’s imagination.

Simultaneous searches were conducted at 5 places in Bhubaneswar, 7 places at Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra and 1 place in Bihar to unearth the illegal assets owned by IFS Abhay Kant and his family.

Searches conducted at the following places:

👉 Official residence, Office and Flat of Abhay Kant Pathak at Bhubaneswar.

👉 Flat of his relative at Vipul Garden, Ghatikia, Bhubaneswar and house of driver at Pipili.

👉 House at native village Vishnupur, Dist.-Khagaria in Bihar.

👉 (a)Two Luxury flats at Waters Apartment, and God’s Blessing Apartment.

(b) Office at Pune and one farm house in Hill Town Area, Bhugaon, Mulsi, Pune hired by his son on rent.

(c) The residence of his son’s manager at Samata Colony, Pune.

(d) House and restaurant of his son’s associate at Juhu and Mulund at Mumbai.

Assets Found:

👉 Rs 60 lakh cash

👉 Costly household articles and gold ornaments weighing 800 gms

👉 Further documents relating to purchase of gold ornaments worth Rs 23 lakhs

👉 Cash deposits of about Rs 9.4 crores made in the bank accounts of his son

👉 Mercedes, BMW and Tata Harrier and three costly Yamaha FZS motorcycles registered in the name of his son

👉 Vehicle hiring charges to the tune of Rs 25 lakhs

👉 More than Rs 1 crore paid towards house rent of the luxury flats and the farm house

👉 Hotel bills of more than 90 lakhs at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai and advance booking amount of Rs 20 lakhs at Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur in Rajasthan

👉 Foreign travel details of tours to Malaysia, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Maldives etc.

👉 Charter flight bills worth nearly Rs 3 crores involving travel from and to cities like Pune, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Juhu, Mumbai, Jamshedpur, Delhi etc.