TNI Morning News Headlines – November 27, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 594 Covid-19 cases including 343 quarantine and 251 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 317239 including 308839 recoveries & 6629 active cases.

👉 Cuttack reports 64 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (62) and Angul (50).

👉 Odisha reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1718.

👉 Nagarjuna Besha of Lord Jagannath after 26 Years in Puri today.

👉 Berhampur Municipal Corporation bags Best Faecal Sludge & Septage Management Septage Model (Urban) Award and Best Engagement Model in Sanitation by Social Enterprise at the National level at ISC- FICCI Sanitation Awards 2020.

👉 Celebration of Kartika Purnima, Bada Osha restricted in Koraput.

India News

👉 5 people died after a fire broke out at ICU ward of Uday Shivanand COVID Hospital in Rajkot, Gujarat last night.

👉 BMC to repay the damage, as Bombay High Court termed the demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office as an act of malice.

👉 India reports 43,082 new COVID-19 cases & 492 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 93,09,788 including 4,55,555 active cases, 87,18,517 cured cases & 1,35,715 deaths.

👉 Indian Navy’s MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashes into sea; one pilot rescued, another missing.

👉 Fodder scam case: Jharkhand High Court to hear Lalu Yadav’s bail plea today.

👉 I-T raids underway across 10 locations in Chennai following reports of ‘tax evasion’

👉 Heavy police forces are deployed in Delhi- Ghaziabad border. Vehicles are not allowed towards Singhu Border. Haryana Cops use teargas shells to disperse the farmers from Punjab who are on the way to Delhi protesting against Centre’s Farm laws.

👉 Traffic Jam at Delhi-Gurgaon Border, 6 Green Line Metro Stations Shut as Farmers March Towards Capital.

👉 Will leave White House if Electoral College declares Biden victory, says Trump

👉 India had estimated 74.3 million coronavirus infections by August.

👉 Indian Vs Australian 1st ODI in Sydney : The Australians are 134/0 after 25 overs.

World News

👉 Global COVID-19 cases exceed 60.8 Million, death tally crosses 1.42 Million.