Odisha-Mo Parivar extends help to Bereaved Family

TNI Bureau: The Odisha-Mo Parivar, which has been helping distressed people from Odisha since its inception, stepped in to extend help to a family from Kendrapara in getting the mortal remains of their loved one.

Pramod Parida, a Plumber from the Pattamundai area of Kendrapara district, was working in Gurugram, Haryana. He died on November 1, owing to a mishap at work. While his mortal remains were sent to Bhubaneswar, the family was struggling to take the body to their village.

As per the directive of CM Naveen Patnaik, Odisha-Mo Parivar Convener Arup Patnaik along with other members of the Team, rushed to the Airport to receive the body and then made all necessary arrangements to send it to his village in an ambulance.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Arup Patnaik, the former Mumbai Police Commissioner, personally monitored the entire process. He was accompanied by Joint Secretary of OMP, Rudra Narayan Samantaray and Samir Ranjan Pradhan.

Wife and family members of the deceased have expressed their gratitude to Odisha-Mo Parivar for their support.