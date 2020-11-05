Crime Reporter Prabir Pradhan dies of Covid-19

TNI Bureau: Another Journalist fell victim to Covid-19 in Odisha. Young Crime Reporter Prabir Kumar Pradhan died of Coronavirus this morning. He was admitted to Aditya Ashwini Covid Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Prabir, a Crime Reporter with News18 Odia, was extremely popular in his circle. His father had died of Covid-19 two months ago. Prabir recently got infected with Corona and admitted to the Covid Hospital with severe lungs infection. The Doctors tried their best to save him, but in vain. He had suffered 90% damage to his lungs.

Prabir Pradhan is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter. He was the only son of his parents.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Senior Journalist Bhakta Tripathy, who groomed Prabir Pradhan during his tenure with erstwhile ETV News, expressed grief over his death. Terming it as a personal loss, Bhakta said, Prabir possessed an exceptional bent of reporting mind and shared very good rapport with all.

“He never compromised with his journalistic ethics and believed in giving fast and accurate information without sensationalizing the issue. Odisha lost a a very young and talented Crime Reporter today,” he said.

Prabir had won the IFFCO IIMCA Awards 2019 for ‘Best Crime Reporting’. His last rites will be conducted by adhering to all Covid-19 guidelines.