US Elections: Biden races ahead; Trump cries Foul

TNI Bureau: Democrat Joe Biden is racing ahead to consolidate his position further in the US Elections 2020 and is on the course to occupy the White House if the projections come right. He is now leading over US President Donald Trup by 264-214 in terms of electoral votes with the magic figure 270 in sight.

When it comes to popular votes, Biden is leading 50.4% (7,19,58,824) to 48% (6,85,46,955).

However, Donald Trump has rejected the counting pattern, raising serious questions over the mail-in ballots. He also alleged that lakhs of his votes have disappeared.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Trump, who vowed to move the US Supreme Court, has sought a halt to counting in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan. His campaign team has filed lawsuits in these three States. Trump’s team has sought recount in Wisconsin.

“We were winning the polls, had solid lead last night. Now, we find Biden votes everywhere, which is bad for America,” said Trump ignoring the fact that mail-in ballots were expected to favour Biden only.

Biden maintained his calm and said that elections won’t be over till the last vote is counted. He expressed confidence about the results and said he is on course to victory.

Some key states where a lot of votes are yet to be counted, hold the key to US Presidential Elections 2020 results.