Tri-cycle provided to a differently-abled” By Odisha-Mo Parivar

TNI Bureau: 29-year-old Lipuna Pratihari from Bhubaneswar, differently abled since birth, has been struggling hard to sustain his family by begging.

Sri Rudra Samantaray noticed him begging and after some discussion, it was decided to provide him with a tricycle, which was later modified to carry items such as chips, biscuits, bread, cake, and so on, which Lipuna can sell and earn a living with pride and dignity.

The tricycle was procured from ALIMCO and customised accordingly. Lipuna was given the tricycle on September 17th, along with items that he could sell.

Rudra Narayan Samantaray, Joint Secretary, Durga Samantaray, Secretary, and Satyajit Dash, Health Advisor, Odisha-Mo Parivar were present at the occasion.