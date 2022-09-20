Odisha-Mo Parivar bids tearful adieu to two-year-old Kid

Odisha-Mo Parivar, has come forward to extend a helping hand to bring back the body of a two-year-old baby to his village in Patnagarh area in Balangir district.

It is pertinent to mention here that Roshan Bhuee, the two-year-old son of Gopal Bhuee was suffering from liver tumor and was admitted to Sum Hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was undergoing treatment under Biju Swastya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), but unfortunately died on 19th September while undergoing treatment.

The untimely death of the two-year-old son left his parents in a state of deep shock.

Family members of the little kid requested Odisha Mo Parivar, Jeevan Bindu Cuttack Coordinator Ranjan Biswal to make logistical arrangements.

Joint Secretary, Odisha-Mo Parivar, Rudra Narayan Samantaray informed about the incident.

Upon getting the information by Biswal, the Odisha-Mo Parivar came to the rescue of the bereaved family.

Samantaray with the members of Odisha-Mo Parivar arrived at Sum Hospital and arranged an ambulance to take the mortal remains of the little kid to his village.

The entire process was coordinated by members of Odisha-Mo Parivar Help Desk, Rashmi Ranjan Pradhan and Sagar Paikray.

After the mortal remains reached Patnagarh, Balangir District Odisha-Mo Parivar Jeevan Bindu coordinator Sagar Sangam Satapathy and Zone 14 President of Biju Yuva Janata Dal, Arakhita Dandasena made all arrangements and stood by the family during the last rites.