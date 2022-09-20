TNI News Headlines – September 20, 2022

🔹 Out of 41 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 33 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 675.

🔹 Another 250 Covid patien ts have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1321594.

🔹 Low Pressure update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in of Bolangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Deogarh in 24 hours.

🔹 First successful kidney transplant surgery performed at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

🔹 Odisha Government has set a target to complete a major part of the modernisation project of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack by next year.

🔹 President Droupadi Murmu approved the appointment of Directors for 8 IITs.

🔹 Senior Congress leader & MP Shashi Tharoor gets a nod from Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to contest for the post of the party president; Congress MP Rahul Gandhi unlikely to contest party’s presidential polls.

🔹 Delhi court dismisses plea over Qutub Minar land ownership rights.

🔹 J K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurates Kashmir s first multiplex cinema marking.

🔹 Actor Armaan Kohli gets bail from Bombay High Court on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh in a drugs case.

🔹 Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses EU of blocking Russian fertiliser from reaching poorest countries.