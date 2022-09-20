TNI News Headlines – September 20, 2022

🔹Out of 41 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 33 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 675.
🔹Another 250 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1321594.
🔹Low Pressure update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in of Bolangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Deogarh in 24 hours.
🔹First successful kidney transplant surgery performed at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
🔹Odisha Government has set a target to complete a major part of the modernisation project of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack by next year.
🔹President Droupadi Murmu approved the appointment of Directors for 8 IITs.
🔹Senior Congress leader & MP Shashi Tharoor gets a nod from Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to contest for the post of the party president; Congress MP Rahul Gandhi unlikely to contest party’s presidential polls.
🔹Delhi court dismisses plea over Qutub Minar land ownership rights.
🔹J K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurates Kashmir s first multiplex cinema marking.
🔹Actor Armaan Kohli gets bail from Bombay High Court on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh in a drugs case.
🔹Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses EU of blocking Russian fertiliser from reaching poorest countries.
🔹Pan Nalin’s Gujarati film “Chhello Show” (Last Film Show) is India’s official entry for Oscars 2023.
