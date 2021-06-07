Odisha-Mo Parivar achieves 1 lakh blood units in 10 Months

TNI Bureau: During the unprecedented Covid pandemic situation, Odisha – Mo Parivar Jeevan Bindu has achieved significant success in blood donation. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Odisha-Mo Parivar for collecting more than 1,00,000 blood units in just 10 months and setting a milestone while thanking all the members, blood donors, volunteers and blood bank officials for their significant contribution.

To mark the occasion a thanksgiving meeting was organised at Odisha-Mo Parivar state office in Bhubaneswar with all members, regular blood donors and volunteers.

With the aim of ensuring zero casualty due to blood scarcity, Chief Minister had launched the Jeevan Bindu program on March 5, 2015. Since then, Jiban Bindu has accounted for a lion’s share among all blood banks in the state. Odisha-Mo Parivar was assigned the responsibilities of Jeevan Bindu on August 9, 2020 by the Chief Minister.

While Odisha needs 4 lakh blood units in a year, Odisha-Mo Parivar-Jeevan Bindu had targeted to provide 1 lakh units in a year. However, the pandemic situation threatened to halt that goal and objective. Despite the adverse conditions, several camps were organised at various places in the State to collect more units than the target. It has become possible due to relentless efforts and cooperation from volunteers.

Five youths namely Ranjit Kumar Das, Anil Kumar Mohanty, Sachin Kumar Das, Rajesh Pani and

Sumit Kumar Rana were felicitated by Odisha-Mo Parivar for donating blood on a regular basis.

The meeting was attended by the Convenor Arup Patnaik along with MLA and Vice President (Odisha – Mo

Parivar) Devi Prasad Mishra, MLA and Co-Convenor Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Rajyasabha MP Sri Sujit Kumar, Bhubaneswar (North) MLA and Member Sushant Rout, MLA Byomkesh Ray, Members of Odisha Mo Parivar Bharati Singh, Dejalin Mahapatra, Secretary General of Biju Yuva Janata Dal, Elina Das, Secretaries (Odisha Mo Parivar) Subash Patra, Durga Samantaray, Mira Parida, Joint Secretaries (Odisha Mo Parivar) Rudra Narayan Samantaray, Samir Pradhan, Jeevan Bindu Coordinators Prakash Tripathy, Nabakishor Behera and Office bearers of Biju Yuva Janata Dal and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal.

Likewise MP and Co-convenor Chandrasekhar Sahoo, Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra, Co-Convenor of Odisha-Mo Parivar Sri Nalinikant Pradhan joined through the virtual platform.