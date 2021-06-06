TNI Evening News Headlines – June 6, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 566 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 112 Quarantine cases and 454 local contact cases.

➡️ Odisha reports 7358 Covid patients recover in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 739376.

➡️ The week-old baby won battle against COVID-19 less than a week after mother succumbed to the virus in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha to get vital (ECMO) Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation machine to save critical lives.

➡️ 3 bogies of a freight train derail at Keonjhargarh Railway Station.

➡️ Lightning & Thunderstorm: IMD issues Yellow Warning for 15 districts of Odisha for next 24 hours.

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launches doorstep delivery of the oxygen concentrator facility in five cities of Odisha.

India News

➡️ Southwest Monsoon advances further, covers entire Northeast: IMD.

➡️ Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, some more parts of Telangana, entire Tamil Nadu, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh & entire northeastern states of India today: IMD.

➡️ Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and kept on oxygen support in ICU ward.

➡️ Haryana Government extends COVID restrictions till June 14; shops, malls, restaurants, bars, religious places permitted to reopen with certain conditions.

➡️ North Central Railway says it has resumed 12 special trains and increased frequency of two trains.

➡️ CSIR India & Laxai Life Sciences initiate clinical trials of repurposed drug Niclosamide for COVID-19 treatment.

➡️ Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank approves release of Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2019-20 for States/UTs.

➡️ Government of India has so far provided, via free of cost & direct state procurement categories, over 24 crore vaccine doses (24,60,80,900) to States/UTs. Total consumption, including wastages is 22,96,95,199 doses. Over 1.63 crore doses (1,63,85,701) still available with States/UTs: Union Health Ministry.

World News

➡️ China rotates 90% troops deployed along Ladakh sector on India border.

➡️ G7 Summit: UK PM Boris Johnson to set End-2022 target to vaccinate World.

➡️ Delta Variant “40% More Transmissible”: UK Health Minister.

➡️ UK PM Boris Johnson calls on G7 to Vaccinate World by End of 2022.

➡️ At least 11 people, including Children, killed by a Landmine in Afghanistan.

➡️ US to donate 750,000 COVID-19 Vaccine shots to Taiwan.