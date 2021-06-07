TNI Morning News Headlines – June 7, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 6118 COVID-19 cases on Monday which took the tally of patients in the State to 813096, including 78031 active cases and 732018 recovered ones.

➡️ Cuttack reports single day spike of 640 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Jajpur (563) and Angul (416).

➡️ For the first time Khordha recorded below 500 COVID-19 cases with 495 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Death toll breaches 3000-Mark in Odisha with 41 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 6 from Khordha, 4 from Sundargarh and 3 each from Ganjam and Puri. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,035.

➡️ 7-member central team that reached Odisha yesterday visit Cyclone Yaas affected districts today to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of damages caused by Cyclone Yaas.

➡️ Health condition of Odisha Vigilance Director Dr. Debasis Panigrahi deteriorated after being infected with COVID-19; to be airlifted to Hyderabad.

➡️ Bhanjanagar: Tusker comes in contact with live wire, dies at a cashew orchard under North Ghumsur forest division in Ganjam Dist.

India News

➡️ India sees lowest Daily Covid cases in 60 Days.

➡️ India follows the second place with 1,00,636 new COVID19 cases, 1,74,399 recoveries and 2427 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,89,09,975 including 14,01,609 active cases, 2,71,59,180 cured cases & 3,49,186 deaths.

➡️ Recovery Rate in India increases to 93.94%. Daily positivity rate stands at 4.85%.

➡️ Total of 23,27,86,482 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ A total of 36,63,34,111 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country, up to June 6 including 15,87,589 samples tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Indian Medical Association (IMA) writes to PM Modi; seeks Centre’s intervention to ensure “optimum milieu” for medical professionals to work without fear.

➡️ Lockdown curbs eased in Maharashtra at five levels.

➡️ Punjab, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala occupied highest grade (Grade A++) in Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2019-20.

➡️ Haryana: Two farmers, who were arrested following a spat with an MLA on June 1, have been released today.

➡️ Sensex rises 179 points to trade at 52,279 in opening session, Nifty at 15,711

➡️ Fuel prices continue to soar; petrol rates stand at Rs 101.52 per litre in Mumbai.

➡️ Rupee rises 12 paise to 72.87 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ At least 30 killed, 50 injured after two trains collide in Pakistan’s southern Sindh Province.

➡️ China authorises CoronaVac COVID-19 Vaccine for Children above 3 years.

➡️ Britain’s Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blessed with daughter, name her Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 173.1 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.72 Million.

➡️ Twitter to enable users with/over 10K followers to charge for additional content.

➡️ UK PM Boris Johnson calls on G7 to Vaccinate World by end of 2022.

➡️ At least 11 people, including Children, killed by a landmine in Afghanistan.

➡️ ‘Houthi missile attack’ kills at least 17 in Yemen’s Marib