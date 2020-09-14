Odisha Minister Samir Ranjan Dash tests positive for COVID-19

TNI Bureau: Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and his wife Sangita Das have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Minister took to social media & requested those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested as soon as possible.

Samir Dash is the seventh Odisha Minister after Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, Odisha Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu, Minister for Tourism Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Rural Development and Labour & ESI Minister Susanta Singh, Agriculture and Higher Education Minister Dr. Arun Sahoo and Handloom, Textile & Handicrafts Minister Padmini Dian to be infected with Coronavirus.

Several Odisha MLAs, MPs and Government Officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.