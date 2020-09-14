Odisha COVID-19 Updates – September 14, 2020

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported eleven deaths and highest single-day spike of 4198 COVID-19 cases on Monday which took the tally of patients in the State to 155005 including 35673 active cases and 118642 recovered ones. With this Odisha has reported 4,000+ corona cases for the first time on Monday.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has increased to 8.50% on September 13 as compared to 8.07% on September 12. Odisha has tested 49,393 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 40,514 Antigen Tests, 8728 RT-PCR Tests and 151 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 4198 new cases, 2476 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1722 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest 758 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 11 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Cuttack, 2 each from Bolangir & Khordha (Bhubaneswar), 1 each from Kandhamal, Nayagarh & Mayurbhanj. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 637. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 215 in Ganjam, 94 in Khordha, 51 in Cuttack, 17 in Nayagarh, 16 in Kandhamal, 12 in Bolangir and 11 in Mayurbhanj.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 35, Male 52 (Both Bhubaneswar), Female 70, Female 40 (Both Balangir), Male 75, Male 56, Male 76, Male 68 (All Cuttack), Female 60 (Kandhamal), Male 54 (Nayagarh) and Male 58 (Mayurbhanj).

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (367), Puri (310), Balangir (197), Sundargarh (195), Jajpur (156) and Kendrapada (143).

➡️ New Cases: Khordha (758), Cuttack (367), Puri (310), Balangir (197), Sundargarh (195), Jajpur (156), Kendrapada (143), Rayagada (136), Mayurbhanj (133), Balasore (130), Nuapada (116), Angul (108), Koraput (99), Nabarangpur (98), Jagatsinghpur (97), Bargarh (95), Jharsuguda (95), Kalahandi (93), Dhenkanal (80), Kandhamal (78), Sonepur (74), Keonjhar (63), Bhadrak (53), Ganjam (44), Nayagarh (43), Deogarh (34), Malkangiri (22), Boudh (19) and Gajapati (14).

➡️ New Deaths – 11 (4 from Cuttack, 2 each from Bolangir & Khordha (Bhubaneswar), 1 each from Kandhamal, Nayagarh & Mayurbhanj)

➡️ New Recoveries – 3363.

➡️ Samples Tested on September 13: 49,393.

➡️ State Pool: 218