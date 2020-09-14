Parliament Session 2020: 25 MPs test positive for Covid-19

TNI Bureau: At least 25 Parliamentarians including Meenakashi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Satya Pal Singh have tested positive for Covid-19 during the mandatory testing held before the Monsoon session of Parliament commenced on Monday.

The 25 Covid Positive MPs included 17 Lok Sabha MPs and 8 Rajya Sabha MPs.

In Lok Sabha, 12 BJP MPs, 2 from YSR Congress and one each from Shiv Sena, DMK and RLP are infected with the virus.

Similarly in Rajya Sabha, 2 MPs each from BJP and Congress and one each from AIADMK, TRS, AAP and Trinamool Congress tested positive for Corona.