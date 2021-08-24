Odisha Matric Offline Exams: Click HERE for Results

TNI Bureau: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Tuesday declared the results of annual High School Certificate (HSC) offline examinations, which recorded 80.83% pass percentage.

Out of 6,620 students who had appeared for the offline examination, 5,233 students have cleared the exams including 3100 boys and 2133 girls while 141 have failed.

Out of the 141 failed students, 80 did not appear in the exams. They would receive the grades as per their previous marks received via online mode.

6,620 students had applied for the offline examination after not being satisfied with the marks awarded to them through alternative assessment method.

Students enrolled for the class 10 offline exam can check the results through the official website –

http://results.indiaresults.com/or/bse-orissa/offline-hsc-class-10-exam-result-2021/mquery.htm

Grades:

➡️ A1: 42

➡️ A2: 255

➡️ B1: 348

➡️ B2: 458

➡️ C: 599

➡️ D: 846

➡️ E: 2685