Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a young lady doctor was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a locked room at Baneikala under Joda police limits of Keonjhar district on Sunday.

The deceased young lady doctor has been identified as Subhashree Kar, a native of Cuttack. She had been posted at Joda the Urban Community Health Centre (UCHC).

Kar alongwith some of her friends had gone out to celebrate the Zero Night on Saturday evening. She returned of after the celebration.

After she did not open the door till Sunday evening, her domestic help and neighbours informed the Joda police.

Copa reached the spot and broke open the door to enter the house. They saw her lying on the bed, immediately took her to the Tata Steel Hospital. However, the doctor declared her brought dead.

While the exact reason behind her Kar’s death is yet to be known, police said that the reason behind her death will become clear after the completion of the post-mortem.