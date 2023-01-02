TNI Bureau: A woman was tied to a tree and thrashed mercilessly in Kangaroo court in Baliapal area in Balasore district on Sunday for allegedly selling liquor.

The villagers had reportedly advised the woman time and again not to sell country liquor. However, as she was found selling the liquor without paying any heed to them, they decided to teach her a lessons in the Kangaroo court.

Some angry locals dragged her out of her house, tied her to a tree and thrashed her in public view.

Ten litres of liquor was also recovered from her house by the people.

The local police is said to have started an investigation into the matter after getting information about it.