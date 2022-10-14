Odisha Jail Warder Recruitment 2022; Check Details

TNI Bureau: Odisha Prisons Recruitment Board is going to start the online registration for Jail Warder Recruitment 2022 from 14.10.2022 (today) for appointment of 403 vacancies.

Details of Jail Warder Recruitment 2022 Odisha:

🔹As per the Odisha Prisons Recruitment notification, candidates will be hired for Jail Warder posts.

🔹Applicants can register for the same through the official website of www.prisons.odisha.gov.in.

🔹Applicants can submit their online mode applications on or before the last date.

🔹The Last date for submission of applications is 13.11.2022.

🔹Educational Qualification: Applicant should be 12th passed

🔹Age Limit: Applicant’s age limit can be 18 to 25 years

🔹There have no fee for all candidates