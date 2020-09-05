Odisha records 3543 Covid-19 Cases; 878 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported seven deaths and single-day spike of 3543 COVID-19 cases on Saturday which took the tally of patients in the State to 120221 including 29299 active cases and 90331 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has remained the same 6,99% on September 5 as on September 4. Odisha has tested 50,663 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 43,640 Antigen Tests, 6898 RT-PCR Tests and 125 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 3543 new cases, 2161 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1382 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest 878 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 7 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 2 from Khordha and 1 each fom Ganjam, Cuttack, Malkangiri, Sundergarh and Balangir. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 538. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 200 in Ganjam, 74 in Khordha, 37 in Cuttack and Sundergah. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Ganjam has reached 200 marks.

👉The deceased have been identified as Male 70 (Bhubaneswar), Male 78 (Balangir), Male 61 (Cuttack), Male 76 (Ganjam), Male 59 (Khordha), Male 13 (Malkangiri) and Male 68 (Sundargarh).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Mayurbhanj (326), Cuttack (295), Bargarh (274) and Jajpur (206).

➡️ New Cases: Khurda (878), Mayurbhanj (326), Cuttack (295), Bargarh (274), Jajpur (206), Balasore (153), Ganjam (102), Sonepur (99), Nuapada (98), Koraput (90), Jharsuguda (87), Jagatsinghpur (85), Sambalpur (83), Dhenkanal (69), Angul (68), Boudh (67), Rayagada (67), Puri (61), Sundargarh (56), Bhadrak (50), Kendrapada (48), Keonjhar (44), Kandhamal (38), Balangir (37), Kalahandi (37), Nayagarh (34), Nabarangpur (33), Gajapati (29), Malkangiri (25), and Deogarh (4).

➡️ New Deaths – 7 (2 from Khordha and 1 each fom Ganjam, Cuttack, Malkangiri, Sundergarh and Balangir)

➡️ New Recoveries – 2980.

➡️ Samples Tested on September 4: 50,663.