Odisha Govt to set up ‘COVID Care Homes’ in each Panchayat

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government on Wednesday announced to set up ‘COVID Care Home Facility’ in each Gram Panchayat.

The arrangements will be made to accommodate 10 to 12 persons in each COVID Care Home Facility.

As many as 70,000 people could be accommodated in CCHs in rural areas.

People showing corona symptoms like cold, cough and fever will be kept in the facility. If the report comes positive, then the person will be shifted to the COVID hospital.

Similarly, grassroots level Covid management committees will be formed comprising ward members, ANM, ASHA and Women SHG members. Each committee will be sanctioned Rs 10,000 to meet the expenses.

While, the ward level committees & COVID Care Homes in rural areas will be managed by Sarpanchs, the same will be managed by the concerned ward officers in urban areas.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while addressing the people through video conferencing today.