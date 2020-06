TNI Bureau: Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain has tested positive for CoronaVirus in the second test.

He had tested negative in the first test. However, when his oxygen level dropped and he complained of breathless, he was admitted to hospital where his test results turned +Ve.

Earlier, AAP MLA Atishi Merlena also tested positive for COVID-19. Delhi continues to report high number of Coronavirus positive cases.