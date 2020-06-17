7 Railway Officials test +Ve for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: 17 new COVID-19 +ve cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hrs.

Of the 17 new cases, 14 have been reported from home quarantine while 3 are local contacts.

Total number of Corona positive cases in the Capital City has gone up to 149 out of which 64 are active cases.

Home Quarantine Cases:

👉 7 cases – All Railway official – Male, 36 yrs, 40 yrs, 31 yrs, 40 yrs, 35 yrs, 36 yrs, 36 yrs (with a travel history of Delhi)

👉 2 cases of Bhimpur, near Airport – Male 34 years, Female 62 years (with a travel history of Delhi)

👉 1 case of Bhimpur, near Maa Shakti Hospital – Male 64 years (with a travel history of Delhi)

👉 1 case of Dumduma HB Colony – Male 25 years (with a travel history of Delhi)

👉 2 cases of Nayapalli, Sabar Sahi – Female 20 years, Male 15 years (with a travel history of Delhi)

👉 1 case under paid quarantine, a native of other dist – Female 24 years (with a travel history of Delhi)

Local Contact Case:

👉 1 case of Naharkanta, near Puri Canal Road – Male 27 years

👉 1 case of emplyee of Central Govt Hospital, BBSR – Male 32 years

👉 1 case of Jaydev Vihar, Saranpalli – Female 37 years

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates:

👉 Total cases – 149

👉 Recovered – 81

👉 Active cases – 64

👉 Deceased – 3