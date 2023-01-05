Odisha Govt to launch ‘Ama Hospital’ Initiative

Bhubaneswar: After the successful transformation of schools, Odisha Government has now decided to launch the ‘Ama Hospital’ initiative for transformation of hospitals accross the State.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Informing about the development on its Twitter handle, the Health and Family Welfare Department of the state government said that it has decided to begin an initiative for 5T transformation of hospitals identified as ‘Ama Hospital.’

Under this ‘Ama Hospital’ initiative, all Community Health Centres (CHCs), Sub-District Hospitals (SDHs) & District Headquarters Hospitals (DHHs) will be strengthened in phases starting from January, 2023, it added.