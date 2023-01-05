Bhubaneswar: Three persons were arrested for reportedly chasing a lady police Sub-Inspector and hurling abuses and threatening her with a sword on January 2.

Saheed Nagar police arrested three persons whom it identified as Kuna Chandra Sahu, Pradeep Behera and Aravind Mahakud. All of them are drivers by profession.

Police also have seized the vehicle the accused uses to chase Subhashree Nayak, the SI of Mahila Police Station.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In her complaint, Subhashree alleged that the accused persons chased, hurled abuses and threatened her while she was returning home after duty on the night of January 2.

Speaking about the incidents, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said that the accused were arrested after they were identified following the verification of the CCTV footages of the concerned area. Strict action will be taken against them, he added.