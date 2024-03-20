TNI Morning News Headlines – March 20, 2024

➡️ IAS officer Vijay Amruta Kulange appointed as MD of OMFED.
➡️ To promote the popular Odia cuisine, ‘Pakhala Divas’ is celebrated on March 20 every year.
➡️ BJP is in the process of finalising tickets for Elections 2024 at Odisha.
➡️ Coastal Odisha including Twin Cities of Cuttack & Bhubaneswar, Nayagarh, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Ganjam & Kandhamal district of Odisha receives heavy rainfall.
➡️ Miscreants looted lakhs of rupees from donation box at the newly-built Ram Temple atop the Giri-Govardhan hill at Fatehgarh in Nayagarh district.
➡️ India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday suggests Moderate thunderstorms with lighting and light to moderate rainfall over some parts of Odisha (mainly over coastal districts), West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland.
➡️ PM Narendra Modi to visit Bhutan from March 21-22.
➡️ Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Filing of nominations for 1st phase of polling begins today.
➡️ Delhi Government moves SC alleging non-release of Rs 3,000 crore funds meant for its Jal Board. Supreme Court agrees to hear plea of city government on April 1.
➡️ Union Minister Kiren Rijiju gets additional charge of Ministry of Food Processing Industries.
➡️ President Droupadi Murmu accepts resignation of Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras
➡️ Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the ‘Startup Mahakumbh’ exhibition at Bharat Mandapam.
➡️ Pratyaya Amrit appointed as the new Home Secretary of Bihar.
Related Posts
➡️ Uttar Pradesh: Two children were murdered in Baba Colony near the Mandi Samiti outpost yesterday. Police officials inspect the house of the deceased children.
➡️ People celebrate ‘Rangbhari Ekadashi’ at Shri Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya and at Dwarkadhish Temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.
➡️ ED conducts raids at 13 locations associated with RJD MLA Shambhunath Yadav, a close aide of Lalu Yadav.
➡️ Lokpal orders CBI probe against TMC leader Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query case.
➡️ Sensex rebounds 237.36 points to 72,249.41 in early trade; Nifty climbs 74.25 points to 21,891.70.
➡️ Rupee edges up 1 paisa to 83.02 against US dollar in opening trade.
➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan at 2:57 am today: National Center for Seismology.
➡️ Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Illinois.
Comments are closed.