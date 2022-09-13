Odisha Govt provides compensation to Familes of 2 Deceased Journalists

The families of late journalist Manoj kumar Patra and late Pradeep kumar Mangaraj were provided with the compensation.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Send your Children to Schools: Naveen urges Parents
153

TNI Bureau: The Odisha government has today provided Rs 4 lakh compensation each to families of two deceased journalists of Odisha. The families of late journalists Manoj kumar Patra and late Pradeep kumar Mangaraj were provided with the compensation.

The amount were transferred to the bank accounts of family members of the deceased journalists from the Odisha Working Journalists Welfare Fund.

Related Posts

Samsung Brings Eastern India’s Pattachitra Art to Your…

Crisis in Rajasthan Congress; Minister takes on Pilot

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Notably, Manoj Kumar Patra of Rayagada breathed his last December at the age of 55 while undergoing treatment. He was a senior journalist of a leading media house, OTV.

Similarly, Pradeep Kumar Mangaraj was the Managing Editor of a Bhubaneswar based media house, Biswavani.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.