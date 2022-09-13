Odisha Govt provides compensation to Familes of 2 Deceased Journalists

TNI Bureau: The Odisha government has today provided Rs 4 lakh compensation each to families of two deceased journalists of Odisha. The families of late journalists Manoj kumar Patra and late Pradeep kumar Mangaraj were provided with the compensation.

The amount were transferred to the bank accounts of family members of the deceased journalists from the Odisha Working Journalists Welfare Fund.

Under the direction of Hon’ble CM @Naveen_Odisha , Rs 4 lakh each has been transferred to bank accounts of family members of two deceased journalists from the Odisha Working Journalists Welfare Fund. @IPR_Odisha @CMO_Odisha @MoSarkar5T pic.twitter.com/CxRnIq1K56 — Manas Mangaraj (@manasrmangaraj) September 13, 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Notably, Manoj Kumar Patra of Rayagada breathed his last December at the age of 55 while undergoing treatment. He was a senior journalist of a leading media house, OTV.

Similarly, Pradeep Kumar Mangaraj was the Managing Editor of a Bhubaneswar based media house, Biswavani.