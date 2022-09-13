Samsung Brings Eastern India’s Pattachitra Art to Your Living Room with The Frame

TNI Bureau: The Frame TV is back with a brand-new Indian tribal artistic expression, Pattachitra—from the land of Odisha—showcasing ethnic diversity, vibrant colors, different cultures, and rich heritage. Samsung has added Pattachitra art from tribal areas of Odisha and West Bengal to its lifestyle television The Frame, which functions as a TV when turned on and an art piece when turned off.

From the lush lanes of Odisha, where art travels from one porch to another, here's the spectacular art form – Pattachitra. 🫶 Bring home this #IndiaonFrame beauty on your #TheFrame, TV when it's on, art when it's off. 🖼️ Know more: https://t.co/WiSwgnYxXI #Samsung pic.twitter.com/o3xIGfg6Zy — SamsungNewsroomIN (@SamsungNewsIN) September 5, 2022

Pattachitra art on The Frame is part of a larger collection of local Indian folk and tribal art from all over the country on the lifestyle TV channel’s art store, which features over 1,400 artworks.

This project aims to resurrect Indian folk art and bring it into your living rooms via The Frame. While ‘Patta’ refers to cloth, ‘Chitra’ refers to a picture, and this historic scroll artwork on fabric has been performed for centuries in eastern states like Odisha.

Following the footsteps of Madhubani and Gond art, Samsung and Floating Canvas Company have collaborated to bring this lost art to your living room with The Frame TV, which features over 1400 international and Indian artwork.