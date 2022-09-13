Brahmastra Box Office Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Starrer Does Well On Monday

TNI Bureau: On Monday, Brahmastra earned 16 crores* in revenue (across all versions). Of course, given the film’s massive opening weekend haul, it seemed like the numbers would be closer to Rs 20 crore mark. If that had been the case, the film would have continued to build its case for entry into the 300 Crore Club.

However, since the numbers have come close to the 15 crores mark instead, that milestone is now ruled out and we are taking about 250-275 crores lifetime.

This is not to say that Brahmastra should be satisfied with its current standing. In fact, it must continue to collect strongly and not fall by more than 10%-15% per day until Thursday. Assuming that holds true, the film will easily cross the 200 crore mark before the end of the second weekend, as 138 crores* have already been collected.

Hindi witnesses 55% drop on Monday over Friday ( ₹ 32 cr )

Monday – ₹ 14.40 cr ( Hindi)

Other Languages – ₹ 2 cr

Day 4 biz all language- ₹ 16.40 cr nett.

Total 4 days India Nett – ₹ 141.40 cr

Total 4 days India Gross – ₹ 166 cr